The Launch of Next Crew Dragon Mission to ISS Delayed Due to Falcon Heavy Schedule

The launch of the next Crew Dragon mission to the International Space Station (ISS) has been delayed, according to NASA. The space agency, in collaboration with SpaceX, is now targeting the launch of the Crew-7 flight for Monday, August 21 at 5:23 a.m. UTC.

The delay was caused by a rearrangement in the Falcon Heavy launch schedule. Originally, the Hughes satellite was scheduled to fly after Crew-7, but due to the delay of a national security mission, the satellite was moved up to take the July launch slot. This change in schedule necessitated a launch date adjustment for Crew-7 from August 15 to 17.

During the first launch attempt on July 26, a stuck liquid oxygen valve caused a scrub, leading to the replacement of the valve and further delays. The refurbishment and reconfiguration work required at the launch pad typically takes three weeks between launches, and a Falcon Heavy launch causes more damage compared to a Falcon 9.

Adding to the complexity of the launch schedule is the upcoming NASA’s Psyche mission on October 5. The Crew-7 mission needs to be completed before mid-September for SpaceX to convert the pad back for Falcon Heavy launches. SpaceX is also working on a new access tower at another launch site, which is expected to be completed this year, potentially alleviating the bottleneck at the launch pad.

The four-member crew consisting of NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen, JAXA astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov will soon enter their pre-launch quarantine before flying to Florida in preparation for the launch. The backup launch date is set for Friday, August 25.

The mission will use the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endurance, making its third flight following the Crew-3 and Crew-5 missions. Additionally, a new Falcon 9 first stage booster will be used, which is expected to make a land landing at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station after liftoff.