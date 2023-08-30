Get Ready for a Rare Super Blue Moon

August is ending with a special treat for skywatchers—a second full moon, known as a “Super Blue Moon.” Unlike its name suggests, the moon won’t actually appear blue, but rather the name refers to the rarity of two full moons occurring in the same calendar month or the third full moon in a season with four full moons. Additionally, this full moon is also a supermoon, meaning it will appear slightly larger and brighter than usual due to its proximity to Earth in its orbit.

The Super Blue Moon will rise over the eastern horizon in the Aquarius constellation just after sunset on August 30 and set just before sunrise on August 31. If the weather is poor in your area, you can still watch the spectacle through a free livestream hosted by the Virtual Telescope Project.

The exact moment of the full moon, when it is opposite the sun, will occur at around 21:36 EDT on August 31. Following the full moon, the moon will rise and set an hour later each night, gradually shrinking or “waning” until the next new moon on September 14. This marks the beginning of the next lunar cycle, which will conclude with September’s Full Corn Moon on September 29. This will be the fourth and final supermoon of the year.

Supermoons occur because the moon’s orbit is elliptical, with times when it is further away from Earth (apogee) and times when it is closer (perigee). The Super Blue Moon event is rare and happens on average once every decade. The next supermoons are set to occur on September 18 and October 17, 2024.

If you’re interested in observing the moon or photographing celestial objects, there are helpful guides available on the best telescopes, binoculars, and cameras for astrophotography.

