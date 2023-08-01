Solar Activity in July Set to Impact Earth in August

The solar activity observed in July is predicted to have consequences for Earth in August. Specifically, a coronal mass ejection (CME) cloud, which was released during a magnetic filament eruption on July 28, is expected to reach Earth on August 1. This significant solar activity has already caused radio blackouts in certain regions.

The CME cloud is made up of highly charged particles and possesses a high velocity, making it capable of triggering a powerful solar storm. Reports suggest that a geomagnetic storm is likely to occur on August 1 when the CME interacts with Earth’s magnetic field. Initially, minor G1-class storms are expected, but there is a possibility of escalating to a category G2 storm.

Category G2 storms have the potential to disrupt wireless communications, including GPS and shortwave radios. This disruption could affect the activities of mariners, drone pilots, amateur radio operators, and emergency responders. Additionally, sensitive instruments on small satellites in low Earth orbits may be damaged, or worse, result in collisions. However, ground-based electronic equipment faces a lower risk of being affected by a G2-class solar storm.

It is important to note that there are currently nine sunspot groups on the Earth-facing side of the Sun, increasing the likelihood of severe solar storms in the coming days. The SOHO satellite, jointly operated by NASA and the European Space Agency, is instrumental in studying the Sun, its atmosphere, and its effects on our solar system. Equipped with various scientific instruments, SOHO captures images of the Sun’s corona, measures surface velocity and magnetic fields, and observes the faint corona surrounding the Sun.