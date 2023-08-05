The Last of Us PC Port Receives Criticism for Lack of Polish and Performance Issues

The recently released PC port of The Last of Us has faced criticism from users due to its lack of polish and various performance issues. Some believe that Sony may not have given the developers enough time and resources to optimize the game for PC, as it is common for Sony games to run poorly on the platform at launch.

One area of concern has been the game’s sound effects, particularly the loudness of the soundtracks in the bonus application. Code Mystics, the developer responsible for the port, could have addressed this issue, but unfortunately, basic sound settings were not included, leaving players frustrated.

On a positive note, Iron Galaxy, the studio that provided support for the game’s updates, has received praise. With other popular fighting games like Street Fighter, Mortal Kombat, and Tekken receiving new titles this year, it presents a good opportunity for The Last of Us to receive further updates as well.

It is important to note that not all Sony games have faced similar issues, and the reasons behind the lack of polish in the Killer Instinct PC port remain unclear. Regardless of the developer involved, many Sony games have experienced performance problems on PC upon release.

For further insights into the challenges of porting Sony games to PC, Digital Foundry has produced several videos delving into this topic.