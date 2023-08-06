CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

Aug 6, 2023
The Last of Us Actors to Reprise Roles for Halloween Horror Nights

The original actors who played Joel and Ellie in The Last of Us video games will be returning to portray their characters at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights. Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson have provided their voices for the attraction, heightening the authenticity of the experience.

Universal Orlando collaborated closely with Naughty Dog and Neil Druckmann, the director of the games and co-creator of The Last of Us TV adaptation. Druckmann personally requested the inclusion of a popular location from the first game in the haunted house.

Visitors can expect attention to detail, with features like a “weapons table” that resembles the gear pickups found in the games. Additionally, masks for Clickers and Bloaters will be exact replicas of those seen in the video game, further enhancing the immersive experience.

Halloween Horror Nights will commence on September 1 at Universal Orlando and on September 7 at Universal Studios Hollywood. The event will run until November 4 in Orlando and until October 31 in Hollywood. Tickets are already available for purchase.

By Gabriel Botha

