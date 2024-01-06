Naughty Dog Announces The Last of Us Part II Remastered: A Whole New Gaming Experience

Naughty Dog has just revealed exciting news for fans of The Last of Us Part II. On January 19, the highly anticipated remastered version of the game will be released, promising an enhanced gaming experience for players. While there will be a small fee for upgrading the PS4 version to PS5, the improvements will be well worth it.

The upgraded version, available for PlayStation 5 owners, will be exclusively digital. Priced at $10 US, the upgrade can be claimed from the PlayStation Store. However, it’s important to note that the price may vary depending on the country. Players who own a physical copy of The Last of Us Part II on PS4 will need to insert the disk into their PS5 with a disc drive in order to download and play the digital version. The disk will also need to be inserted each time the game is played.

One of the standout features of The Last of Us Part II Remastered is the introduction of a thrilling new game mode called “No Return.” This roguelike survival mode offers players the chance to play as multiple characters, progressing through a series of encounters that offer various rewards. The encounters include Assault, where players have to survive waves of enemies, Capture, which requires breaking into a locked safe, Holdout, where players team up with an AI partner to survive against the zombie horde, and Hunted, where survival is the name of the game until time runs out. At the end of each run, players will face off against one of six formidable bosses.

In addition to the exciting new game mode, The Last of Us Part II Remastered also includes restored cut levels that were previously not accessible. These levels, named Jackson Dance, Boar Hunt, and Sewers, come with developer commentary to offer players insight into the game’s development process. The remastered version also features new outfits for characters and a guitar free play mode, allowing players to explore their musical talents in the post-apocalyptic world.

Get ready for an enhanced experience with The Last of Us Part II Remastered, where improved graphics, new gameplay elements, and additional content take the game to new heights.

FAQs

How can I upgrade to The Last of Us Part II Remastered?

To upgrade to the remastered version, PS4 owners can visit the PlayStation Store once the game launches on January 19. The upgrade is priced at $10 US, but the price may vary in different countries.

Do I need the physical disk to upgrade?

If you own the physical copy of The Last of Us Part II on PS4, you will need to insert the disk into your PS5 with a disc drive in order to download and play the digital version. The disk will also need to be inserted every time you play the game.

What is the new game mode in The Last of Us Part II Remastered?

The remastered version introduces a roguelike survival mode called “No Return.” Players will have the opportunity to play as multiple characters and navigate through a series of encounters, each offering different rewards. The mode includes various encounter types, such as Assault, Capture, Holdout, and Hunted, and culminates in a boss battle.

Are there any additional features in The Last of Us Part II Remastered?

Yes, the remastered version includes restored cut levels, new outfits for characters, and a guitar free play mode. The cut levels, named Jackson Dance, Boar Hunt, and Sewers, come with developer commentary, providing insight into the game’s development process.