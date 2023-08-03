Intelsat’s Galaxy-37/Horizons-4 Satellite Successfully Deployed and Communicating

Intelsat’s final satellite for claiming C-band spectrum clearing proceeds, the Galaxy-37/Horizons-4, has performed well since its launch on August 3rd. Shortly after separating from the Falcon 9 rocket, the satellite started communicating with ground crews and successfully deployed its solar arrays. It is expected to reach its designated orbital position of 127 degrees West within three weeks.

Once final health checks are complete, Intelsat’s senior vice president of space systems, Jean-Luc Froeliger, stated that the five-metric-ton satellite is expected to enter service around the end of September. The spacecraft consists of two payloads: Galaxy-37 in C-band for Intelsat’s broadcast customers in the United States, and Horizons-4 for Ku-band connectivity services over the Pacific Ocean and the United States, partly owned by Intelsat and Japan’s JSAT International.

Additionally, Froeliger noted that the six other satellites launched by Intelsat over the past 10 months, which aimed to migrate broadcast customers to a narrower swath of C-band, are all in position and functioning properly. These satellites enable more frequencies to be used for terrestrial 5G services across the United States.

The successful deployment of the Galaxy-37 satellite puts Intelsat on track to receive $4.9 billion from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for vacating the frequencies by December 5th. Rival operator SES has also completed its C-band clearing tasks after SpaceX launched its final two replacement spacecraft in March. SES is expected to receive nearly $4 billion in spectrum clearing proceeds, but there is an ongoing legal battle between SES and Intelsat regarding the distribution of the windfall.

Notably, the launch of Galaxy-37 stands out as it was not launched in pairs like Intelsat’s other replacement C-band spacecraft. This allowed SpaceX to place the satellite in a high-energy orbit, extending its operational lifespan by approximately three more years compared to its counterparts. The deployment of a total of eight geostationary satellites within the past 10 months sets a new record for the commercial satellite industry.

In conclusion, the successful deployment of the Galaxy-37/Horizons-4 satellite brings Intelsat closer to claiming the C-band spectrum clearing proceeds, reinforcing the company’s position in the satellite industry.