The Largest Wind Farm in South Australia to Begin Construction

The construction of South Australia’s largest wind farm is set to begin next month, with deliveries of turbine parts expected to take a year to complete. The Goyder South Stage 1 wind project will have a capacity of 412 MW and will feature 75 Cypress 5.5-158 turbines supplied by General Electric.

To transport the turbine parts, including the 70.5m long blades and other components such as tower sections, machine heads, drive trains, and hubs, a 344 km route will be taken from Port Adelaide to the site at Porter Lagoon Rd via Jamestown. The specific route is necessary due to the size of the blades and to avoid roads and bridges that cannot withstand the weight of the machinery and vehicles required.

Once operational, the Goyder South Stage 1 project will significantly contribute to South Australia’s renewable energy capacity, increasing the grid’s renewable share from just over 70% to an average of nearly 80% in the past 12 months.

In addition to the Stage 1 project, future stages of the Goyder South development have received approval. These include plans for 1200 MW of wind power, 600 MW of large-scale solar, and up to 900 MW and 1800 MWh of battery storage, making it the largest hybrid project currently under construction in Australia.

The project is supported by long-term power purchase agreements with the ACT government, BHP for its Olympic Dam mine, and Flow Power. Funding for the project is provided by Neoen equity and debt from ANZ, HSBC, Mizuho, Societe Generale, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, and Westpac.

As for the future plans for the North stage of the Goyder South project, they are still being developed.