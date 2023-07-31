Maxar Technologies Successfully Launches JUPITER™ 3, the World’s Largest Commercial Communications Satellite

Maxar Technologies has achieved a major milestone with the successful launch of the JUPITER™ 3 satellite. This satellite, which is the largest commercial communications satellite ever built, was manufactured by Maxar in California and launched on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Shortly after liftoff, the JUPITER 3 satellite, also known as EchoStar XXIV, deployed its impressive 14 solar panels. When fully deployed, these panels can span a height equivalent to a 10-story building. The satellite is part of the Hughes JUPITER fleet and has been customized with advanced technology.

The JUPITER 3 satellite utilizes the Maxar 1300™ platform, which showcases its scalability and versatility. This platform is specifically designed for high-bandwidth communications missions and will also contribute to deep space missions, including NASA’s Gateway project. Maxar Technologies continues to push the boundaries of the GEO communications market, demonstrating their innovative mindset through the successful launch of JUPITER 3.

One of the key features of the JUPITER 3 satellite is its ability to provide ultra high-density, high-capacity, and high-throughput capabilities. It incorporates industry-first Q- and V-band gateway feeder links, miniaturized electronics, solid-state amplifiers, and highly efficient spot beam antenna designs.

With the successful launch of this groundbreaking satellite, Maxar Technologies solidifies its position as a leading provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise geospatial intelligence. Their commitment to pushing the limits of what is possible in the communications market is evident in the success of the JUPITER 3 satellite launch.