The Large Hadron Collider Produces Hypernucleus and Antihypertriton

A recent study presented at the European Physical Society Conference on High Energy Physics has revealed that the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) has successfully produced the hypernucleus known as hypertriton. In addition, the production of its antimatter counterpart, antihypertriton, has also been announced. While the quantities produced are relatively small, they offer a rare opportunity to explore particle combinations that could have significant astronomical implications.

Astronomers have previously observed the presence of suspected antihelium-3 in space in the form of cosmic rays. The presence of antiprotons and an antineutron joined together to form an antinucleus is intriguing, but their origins have remained uncertain due to the rarity of antimatter particles. Physicists have proposed that this antihelium is a product of the decay of antihypertriton, a type of antihypernucleus.

The LHCb experiment at the LHC reported the observation of around 100 hypernuclei in the LHC Run 2 data collected between 2016 and 2018. Most of these hypernuclei were hypertritons, which lasted less than a billionth of a second before decaying into helium nuclei and pions. The LHCb, although not specifically designed for helium identification, employed a roundabout method to identify the long-lived products and their precursors.

A hypernucleus is similar in structure to conventional nuclei, with one key difference: it substitutes one of the protons or neutrons with a hyperon, a particle that contains at least one strange quark. Hypertriton, for example, consists of a proton, neutron, and a hyperon. The properties of hyperons allow hypernuclei to be smaller and more tightly bound than their conventional counterparts.

In addition to hypertriton, the LHCb experiment also detected the production of antihypertriton, consisting of an antiproton, antineutron, and an antimatter equivalent of a hyperon. Similar to hypertriton, antihypertriton decays into an antihelium nucleus. These particles have short lifespans, but particle physicists have become adept at reconstructing their existence from the observation of longer-lasting decay products.

Hypernuclei and their antimatter counterparts are not only interesting in their own right, but they also have implications for understanding the inner core of neutron stars. Hyperons, which may exist in the core of these dense objects, play a significant role in their functioning and modeling. Furthermore, the presence of antihelium-3, potentially a product of dark matter collisions, could be a valuable tool in tracking dark matter and uncovering its mysteries.

Further research is needed to better understand the origins and properties of hypernuclei and antihypertritons. The study provides valuable insights into these exotic particles and their potential implications in both particle physics and astronomy.

Sources: ScienceAlert, European Physical Society Conference on High Energy Physics 2023