The knockout stages of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 have arrived, and our resident AI football expert, Robotinho, is once again here to provide us with some predictions.

In the match between Switzerland and Spain, Robotinho predicts that Spain will emerge as the winners with a scoreline of 1-2. Spain’s solid performances in the group stage and their experience in major tournaments give them a slight advantage over Switzerland. Their attacking prowess and organized defense could lead them to victory.

Next up is the match between Japan and Norway. Robotinho predicts that Japan will come out on top with a 1-0 victory. Japan’s technical style of play and experience in big tournaments may give them an edge over Norway. Their ability to control the game and capitalize on scoring opportunities could see them through.

Moving on to the match between the Netherlands and South Africa, Robotinho predicts a dominant performance by the Netherlands, with a 3-0 win. Being a top team in women’s soccer, the Netherlands should have no trouble overpowering South Africa. Their strong attack and organized defense should secure a comfortable victory.

In the highly anticipated match between Sweden and the USA, Robotinho predicts that the USA will emerge victorious with a scoreline of 1-2. This could be a highly competitive match, with both teams having a history of close encounters. However, the USA’s depth in their squad, attacking options, and experience may give them a narrow victory over Sweden.

Robotinho predicts that England will secure a 2-0 victory over Nigeria. England’s strong performances in major tournaments and the UEFA Women’s Euro Cup 2022 suggest that they are formidable opponents. While Nigeria has potential, England’s organized defense and clinical finishing should see them through.

The match between Australia and Denmark is expected to be closely contested, with Robotinho predicting a 2-1 victory for Australia. Both teams have shown solid performances in the group stage, but Australia’s attacking talents and experience in high-pressure situations may give them a slight edge.

In the match between Colombia and Jamaica, Robotinho predicts a 3-2 victory for Colombia. Colombia’s solid performance in the group stage, including a victory over Germany, indicates their strength. While Jamaica has shown resilience, they may face a tough challenge against Colombia’s attack and experience.

Lastly, in the match between France and Morocco, Robotinho predicts a dominant 4-0 win for France. France’s dominant performances in the group stage and a close victory over Brazil make them strong favorites. Although Morocco has shown promise, they may struggle against France’s attacking prowess and defensive stability.