The King of Fighters XV DLC Character Duo Lon Set to Launch on September 12

SNK Corporation has announced that the downloadable content character Duo Lon will be available for The King of Fighters XV on September 12. The game is currently accessible on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store.

Duo Lon, a popular character from The King of Fighters franchise, will be joining the roster of fighters in the latest installment of the game.

The King of Fighters XV features fast-paced, 3-on-3 team battles and a diverse roster of characters from previous entries in the series. The game offers a combination of classic gameplay mechanics and updated visuals.

Fans of the series can look forward to experiencing Duo Lon’s unique fighting style and abilities as they take on opponents in thrilling battles. With his swift movements and versatile range of attacks, Duo Lon stands out as a formidable contender.

The addition of Duo Lon as a downloadable content character adds further depth and variety to The King of Fighters XV, giving players more options to tailor their teams to their preferred playstyles.

Players can catch a glimpse of Duo Lon’s skills and moves in the trailer provided by SNK Corporation. The trailer showcases his dynamic fighting techniques and gives a taste of what players can expect when they take control of Duo Lon in battle.

Be sure to mark your calendars for September 12 as Duo Lon enters The King of Fighters XV and brings his unique fighting style to the game.

Sources:

– SNK Corporation: Developer of The King of Fighters XV

– PlayStation 5: Platform for The King of Fighters XV

– Xbox Series: Platform for The King of Fighters XV

– PlayStation 4: Platform for The King of Fighters XV

– PC: Platform for The King of Fighters XV, available via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store.