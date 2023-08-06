The King of Fighters XIII Global Match Coming to Nintendo Switch

SNK has revealed that The King of Fighters XIII Global Match will be launching on the Nintendo Switch on November 16, 2023. This beloved 2D sprite-fighter will introduce a “rollback netcode overhaul” to improve online functionality for players.

In addition to the standard edition, SNK will also offer a deluxe edition of the game. This special edition will include exclusive bonuses such as a digital art book and a digital soundtrack, providing additional value for fans of the series.

Originally released as an arcade game back in 2010, The King of Fighters XIII was later adapted for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 consoles. With its upcoming release on the Nintendo Switch, players can now enjoy the game on a new platform, granting them fresh opportunities to experience its thrilling gameplay.

The announcement of the Nintendo Switch release was made during a recent update at EVO 2023, creating tremendous excitement among fans who have eagerly awaited this news. One of the notable highlights of this release is the improved online functionality, which promises to elevate the overall gameplay experience for players.

