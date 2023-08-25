The Khadas Mind: A Versatile Workstation Solution

The Khadas Mind is a revolutionary workstation solution that offers the convenience of a portable computer with the capabilities of a desktop PC. Developed by Khadas, the Mind is a small rectangular device that can easily fit into a purse or backpack. Despite its compact size, it is packed with powerful features that make it a versatile computing solution.

At just 0.99 pounds, the Khadas Mind is incredibly lightweight and smaller than a typical laptop. It can also integrate with a standby battery that allows it to sleep for up to five hours, giving it an advantage over other mini PCs. This means that the computer can be disconnected from a wall power source without needing to shut it down, similar to a laptop.

Under the hood, the Khadas Mind is powered by an Intel 13th-gen Core i7-1360P processor with 12 cores and 16 threads, capable of reaching speeds of up to 5 GHz. It also features integrated Iris XE graphics and 32GB of dual-channel memory. Additionally, it comes with an internal M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 2230 SSD, with the option for storage expansion using the additional PCIe 3.0 M.2 2230 SSD slot.

To ensure optimal performance and prevent overheating, the Mind utilizes an effective heat dissipation system, including VC liquid cooling, pure copper cooling fins, and a cooling fan based on magnetic levitation. This system allows the CPU temperature to stay below 80 degrees Celsius even under 100% load.

What sets the Khadas Mind apart is its modular design. The Mind can be easily expanded and customized through a unique docking capability called the Mind Link interface. This interface supports high-speed, high-bandwidth connections with other computing parts, enabling the Mind to adapt to various user needs.

One of the accessories compatible with the Mind is the Mind Dock, which provides additional ports, power supply, and AAC speakers. The Mind Dock allows for up to four simultaneous 4K 60Hz displays and includes features like a built-in SD card reader and a 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port.

The Mind Graphics unit is another add-on that enhances the Mind’s performance by incorporating an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060Ti desktop graphics card. With this unit, the Mind becomes a powerful desktop computer capable of handling demanding workloads.

Khadas also plans to release the Mind xPlay, a portable display that transforms the Mind into a two-in-one laptop and tablet. Additionally, they intend to introduce the Mind Talk, a unit designed to provide improved audio quality for video meetings.

The Khadas Mind is currently available for backing on Kickstarter and has already exceeded its funding goal. The base Mind unit is priced at $800, but backers can secure it starting at $600. Bundles that include the Mind Dock and Mind Graphics unit are also available at discounted prices.

In summary, the Khadas Mind is a groundbreaking workstation solution that combines the portability of a laptop with the power of a desktop computer. With its modular design and range of accessories, it can adapt to different use cases and fulfill a variety of computing needs.

