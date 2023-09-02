The Unconventional Storage Solution in Baldur’s Gate 3: A Ribcage

In the world of Baldur’s Gate 3, creative thinking and experimentation are highly encouraged, and this applies even to the organization of your inventory. While there are various backpacks, sacks, and pouches scattered throughout the game for storing your weapons, tools, and potions, one unlikely storage solution has caught the attention of intrepid players – a ribcage.

Thanks to a revelation by Reddit user ‘ValorousVisage’, it has been discovered that a ribcage can be used as a storage container. By obtaining a ribcage and placing it in your inventory, you can conveniently store all your items inside it for later use. Surprisingly, ribcages are lighter than most other storage options, weighing only 0.1 units. However, the logistics of carrying a ribcage and ensuring items don’t fall out through the gaps remain a mystery.

Players in the comments have praised the ribcage storage solution for its practicality. According to ‘CurtainsForAlgernon’, each member of their party has a ribcage dedicated to holding items intended for sale at the trader. By selling the entire ribcage-full and then repurchasing an empty one, inventory management becomes simplified due to the ribcages’ distinctive appearance.

This ingenious idea has captured the attention of players who are now on a quest to find more unconventional storage solutions, jamming their weapons and equipment into every container-shaped object they come across. It’s clear that the ribcage storage method offers a unique and exciting twist to the inventory management element of Baldur’s Gate 3 gameplay.

