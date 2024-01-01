Ketone Supplements May Not Enhance Athletic Performance, McMaster University Study Shows

A recent study conducted by McMaster University has revealed that ketone supplements, commonly used by athletes to enhance performance, may actually hinder performance. Contrary to the belief that these supplements provide an alternative energy source, the research demonstrated that they resulted in reduced cycling speeds and increased cardiorespiratory stress among well-trained endurance athletes.

Previous studies on the effectiveness of ketone supplements have produced conflicting results, with some suggesting performance improvements, while others reported no effect or even performance deterioration. This new study aimed to address these contradictory findings and shed light on the true impact of ketone supplements on performance.

So, what exactly are ketones? Ketones are organic compounds that can serve as fuels for the brain and muscles. They are derived from a ketogenic diet, which involves consuming very low amounts of carbohydrates and high amounts of fat. This dietary approach prompts the body to produce more natural ketones and utilize them as energy sources.

However, ketone supplements offer a shortcut to this process, allowing athletes to experience the benefits without strictly adhering to a ketogenic diet. It was thought that these supplements could serve as an alternative fuel during exercise or even change the utilization of other fuel sources like carbohydrates and fats, thereby enhancing endurance capacity. Unfortunately, the findings of this study refute these claims.

The study involved well-trained endurance athletes who regularly cycled for five or more hours per week. The researchers simulated race conditions and provided the participants with either a ketone supplement or a placebo before they completed a 20-minute cycling time trial. The results showed that the cyclists had lower sustained speeds after consuming the ketone supplement compared to the placebo.

These findings align with previous research that discovered an increase in cardiorespiratory stress during exercise when using ketone supplements. The researchers are now exploring the effects of different dosages of these supplements at various exercise intensities to gain a better understanding of how ketones impact performance and the potential underlying mechanisms.

Summary

A study conducted at McMaster University found that ketone supplements, often used by athletes to improve performance, may actually lead to decreased performance. The research involved endurance athletes and revealed that these supplements resulted in slower cycling speeds and increased cardiorespiratory stress. These findings contradict the belief that ketone supplements function as an alternative energy source. The study’s authors aim to further investigate the effects of different supplement dosages and exercise intensities on performance.

FAQ

What are ketones?

Ketones are organic compounds that can serve as fuels for the brain and muscles. They are produced by the body during a ketogenic diet, which involves consuming low amounts of carbohydrates and high amounts of fat.

How do ketone supplements work?

Ketone supplements provide a shortcut to the natural production of ketones in the body. They are thought to serve as an alternative fuel source during exercise and enhance endurance capacity.

What did the McMaster University study find?

The study found that ketone supplements resulted in reduced cycling speeds and increased cardiorespiratory stress among well-trained endurance athletes. This contradicts the belief that these supplements improve performance.

What are the implications of these findings?

The findings suggest that athletes should exercise caution when using ketone supplements with the expectation of enhancing their performance. Further research is needed to fully understand the effects of these supplements on performance and their underlying mechanisms.