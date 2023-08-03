A Federally Endangered Crocodile Spotted in Brevard County

A federally endangered crocodile has been sighted multiple times in the Melbourne Beach area of Brevard County. In May, the crocodile was seen in a Satellite Beach plaza and was later relocated to a nearby culvert drain pipe.

On June 27, another crocodile was spotted in the canal between Kenwood Court and Cinnamon in Satellite Beach. The presence of the crocodile was confirmed through photos and maps shared on Facebook posts and community pages.

Efforts were made to safely capture the crocodile and ensure its well-being. An alligator trapper and a team from Ocala were called in due to the crocodile’s endangered status. They successfully guided the crocodile out of the drain pipe and onto a board, taking approximately 15 minutes to complete the process.

The crocodile’s proximity to a major road and a bicycle path raised concerns for both the animal’s safety and the public’s well-being. Considering its endangered status and the busy surroundings, relocation was deemed the best course of action.

The specific release location of the crocodile was not disclosed in accordance with federal guidelines. The focus was placed on safeguarding the crocodile and avoiding any potential harm to it or the public.

Authorities highlighted the importance of following expert guidance and prioritizing the well-being of endangered animals. This recent sighting serves as a reminder of the diverse wildlife in the area and the necessity of coexisting with these creatures in a safe manner.