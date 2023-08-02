The Journal of Neurosurgery Publishing Group Conducts AI-Powered Experiment on Scientific Article Interaction

The Journal of Neurosurgery Publishing Group (JNSPG) has launched a test to explore a new method of interacting with scientific articles using artificial intelligence (AI). This experimental approach allows readers to engage with previously published research articles through a “conversational manuscript” interface, where they can ask questions to the ChatGPT-4 algorithm and receive AI-generated responses.

Dr. Alexander Winkler-Schwartz, in collaboration with the University of Utah and JNSPG, explains in his article titled “When words leap off the page: conversational manuscripts as a novel interface for scientific publishing” that this interface provides readers with new ways to interact with scientific manuscripts. Through conversational manuscripts, readers can gain a deeper understanding of ambiguous concepts and contextualize them within a broader framework. The text can also be condensed, highlighted, or translated according to the reader’s preferences.

The utilization of large language models (LLMs) has made it possible to implement AI tools for interacting with the vast amount of information available today. However, concerns about the accuracy of the information generated by AI in scientific publications arise. Dr. Winkler-Schwartz addresses these concerns and discusses the steps taken to mitigate the generation of false information by the ChatGPT algorithm.

In an accompanying editorial, Gillian Shasby, the Director of Publications at JNSPG, emphasizes the publisher’s ongoing attention to copyright and the accuracy of the scientific record. JNSPG has taken measures to safeguard copyright and invites readers to participate in this experimental test.

The conversational manuscript interface is accessible through the JNSPG website. The JNSPG encourages readers to engage in this innovative approach to interact with scientific articles, providing valuable insights to further develop and refine the AI-powered interaction with scientific manuscripts.