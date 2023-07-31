The Anticipated Changes in the iPhone 15 Series

The upcoming iPhone 15 series is expected to bring significant changes compared to last year’s models. One notable change is the introduction of new low-injection pressure over-molding (LIPO) display technology, which will reduce the bezels around the display to just 1.5mm. This technology was previously used in the Apple Watch Series 7 and is now expected to be included in the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.

The iPhone 15 Pro’s glass panels have already been showcased in a hands-on video, revealing the new displays. The regular iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models are expected to feature updated Dynamic Island cutouts, while the 120Hz ProMotion displays will remain exclusive to the Pro phones.

In addition to display changes, the iPhone 15 Pro series will also feature a titanium frame, which will be stronger and lighter than the current stainless steel frame. The Pro models will come equipped with updated cameras, including an exclusive periscope lens on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, offering 6x optical zoom. The Pro models will also feature the Apple A17 chipset and a slightly tweaked back design with softer edges. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will continue to use last year’s A16 SoC.

The iPhone 15 series will also adopt the new chassis design from the iPhone 14, making repairs easier. USB-C connectivity is expected to be included in the entire iPhone 15 lineup.

However, with these exciting new features, it is anticipated that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be priced $200 higher than its predecessor, while the iPhone 15 Pro will see a $100 increase in price.