The Internet Reacts to Misconceptions About Dinosaur Extinction

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 8, 2023
The internet recently erupted with a series of discussions and jokes about dinosaurs and their supposed demise caused by an asteroid. The conversation originated from a tweet by user @latkedelrey, in which they expressed surprise that many people believed the dinosaurs were wiped out in one fell swoop by an asteroid. However, it is widely accepted in scientific circles that the extinction event 66 million years ago was not solely caused by the impact of an asteroid.

According to the prevailing theory, the asteroid impact did cause a massive blast wave that released a huge amount of debris and soot into the atmosphere. The resulting blocking of sunlight led to a decrease in plant growth, ultimately disrupting the food chain and leading to the extinction of many species, including the dinosaurs. This theory is well-known to those who have watched the popular movie “The Land Before Time,” but it seems that many individuals may have missed out on this educational experience during their own childhoods.

The response to the tweet was a mix of theories, misunderstandings, and jokes. Some individuals shared their own outlandish ideas, such as the notion of dinosaurs “side-stepping” extinction or the concept of a concert causing their demise. These comments highlight the level of misinformation and humor that can often dominate discussions on the internet.

While the internet can be a breeding ground for misconceptions and jokes, it is essential to separate fact from fiction. The extinction of the dinosaurs involved a complex chain of events, with the asteroid impact being just one factor among many. Science continues to uncover more details about this extraordinary event, and it’s important to stay informed and educate others to prevent the spread of false information.

