Indian Government to Remove OTT Players from Telecom Services Definition

The Indian government is planning to exclude over-the-top (OTT) players like WhatsApp and Telegram from the definition of telecommunication services in the upcoming telecom bill. This decision provides relief to these communication service providers as they will no longer be subject to telecom regulation. The bill, which has been approved by the Cabinet, will be presented in Parliament at a later date.

In addition, the government has proposed the administrative allocation of spectrum for satellite services as part of the bill. This move is seen as a significant win for satcom companies such as Starlink, OneWeb, and Amazon. On the other hand, telecom giants like Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea, who were pushing for the auctioning of these airwaves, are likely to face setbacks.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has reevaluated the regulation of communication apps and concluded that the current definition under the Indian Telegraph Act is sufficient. The Act defines a “telegraph” as any instrument or apparatus used for the transmission or reception of signs, signals, writing, images, sounds, or intelligence. This covers all types of communication over a telecom network.

Although the government has the authority to regulate OTT apps under existing legislation, there is currently no immediate intent to do so. However, regulatory measures may be considered in the future if deemed necessary.

The inclusion of broadcasting services in telecommunication services has raised concerns within the information and broadcasting ministry. Industry bodies, such as the Broadband India Forum and the Internet and Mobile Association of India, have called for content and broadcasting to be excluded from the telecom bill.

Regarding satellite spectrum, the government favors administrative allocation. However, the DoT will engage in consultative discussions with industry stakeholders to establish the rules and regulations for allotment.

The new telecom bill is intended to replace three existing laws: the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885; the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933; and the Telegraph Wires (Unlawful Possession) Act, 1950.

Furthermore, the potential overlap between the powers of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and the broadcasting ministry has been resolved. TRAI is currently engaged in a consultation process regarding the regulation of OTT communication apps. The government will consider the recommendations put forth by TRAI.