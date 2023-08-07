Positive Growth in Indian Automotive Industry in July

The Indian automotive industry saw a positive growth in July, with retail sales across all vehicle segments experiencing a 10% year-on-year increase, according to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations of India (FADA). This growth continues the positive momentum observed in previous months.

Despite challenges posed by severe monsoon and flood conditions in northern India, passenger vehicle sales continued to rise. The demand for SUVs played a significant role in this growth. Additionally, both electric and petrol-powered options in the two-wheeler category gained traction, contributing to overall growth.

While the commercial vehicle (CV) category faced challenges such as high vehicle costs and the impact of the monsoon, the availability of stocks and infrastructure projects created opportunities for growth. Notably, three-wheelers performed exceptionally well in July, achieving record sales.

Looking ahead, August sales and demand are expected to be influenced by the monsoon rains, particularly in rural areas. However, FADA predicts that August will be a strong month for the Indian automotive sector due to the upcoming festive period. The introduction of new models, a balance between supply and demand, and increased demand in the three-wheeler category are expected to drive growth.

However, challenges remain in the industry. Concerns surrounding the entry-level two-wheeler segment and streamlined loan disbursements for CV buyers need to be addressed. Additionally, the projection of below-average rainfall by the IMD in August may impact purchasing power, especially in rural regions.