OpenAI Files Trademark Application for GPT-5, Suggesting Advanced Language Model in Development

OpenAI, a well-known American AI research lab, has recently submitted a trademark application for the name “GPT-5” to the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The filing indicates that OpenAI is potentially working on an upgraded version of its language model, which could further enhance AI capabilities in natural language processing.

The trademark application reveals that GPT-5 aims to provide artificial production of human speech and text, along with improved natural language processing, generation, understanding, and analysis. This forthcoming model is expected to be a more robust iteration of OpenAI’s existing generative chatbot, GPT-4.

Siqi Chen, a developer, believes that GPT-5 could achieve Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) by the end of the year. AGI refers to a level of AI where a system can perform intellectual tasks without explicit programming, equivalent to human capabilities. If GPT-5 reaches this level, it could have significant implications for productivity and the automation of complex cognitive tasks.

Despite this optimism, there are ongoing debates about the feasibility of achieving AGI through the methods used by GPT. OpenAI’s CEO, Sam Altman, has previously stated that the company is not currently training GPT-5, possibly in response to concerns raised by experts regarding the risks associated with the rapid development of powerful AI systems.

It is essential to note that filing a trademark application may be a strategic move by OpenAI to secure the name “GPT-5,” rather than a concrete confirmation of its development progress. More information about GPT-5’s capabilities and advancements from OpenAI is still eagerly awaited.

Despite the ongoing discussions and uncertainties, the potential advancement represented by the development of GPT-5 presents exciting prospects for AI in the field of digital communication and technology.