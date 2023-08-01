Scaling AI: Unlocking the Potential for Unprecedented Returns

Traditional operating models eventually reach a point of diminishing returns when it comes to scale. However, AI-driven models have the potential to continue climbing to unprecedented levels of return on scale. Advancements in data technologies now make it possible to create massive, smart, distributed real-time digital systems that were once unimaginable.

Companies like John Deere have capitalized on this opportunity, investing in autonomous farming to achieve their ambitious goal of serving 500 million acres with digital tools by 2026.

Scalability is not just a one-time achievement but an ongoing journey. It is essential to build a technology architecture capable of scaling to meet future demands. Failing to do so would be a foolish business decision.

The scale of AI’s potential is vast and continually expanding, even if your organization is not fully embracing AI. It is critical to ensure that your technology stack does not constrain your ability to achieve scalability. Best-of-breed technologies, such as the Apache open-source data ecosystem, enable the scale of data needed for AI applications.

Generative AI, in particular, relies on vast amounts of data to improve customer interactions. The interactions can be further enhanced by data from individual users’ prior interactions. The number of customer interactions is not limited to the number of physical customers but multiplied by the number of AI agents working on their behalf.

Committing to a limitless data stack is an easy decision with readily available best-of-breed technologies as open-source and service options. By prioritizing scalability in your AI strategy, you position your organization to succeed in the era of superabundant AI.