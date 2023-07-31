The Importance of Verifying Human Interactions in Web3

The internet has witnessed the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), leading to concerns about the need to differentiate between human and AI interactions. With the increasing sophistication of deepfake technology and scams, distinguishing bots from humans has become more challenging, particularly in the decentralized environment of Web3.

Bots powered by AI are becoming more interactive and human-like, while AI-based fraud, scams, and deepfake technology are growing in complexity. This makes it increasingly difficult to detect their presence online. Leveraging extensive data from the internet, AI can mimic human behavior with greater nuance and sophistication.

To maintain Web3 as a space for human interaction rather than a domain dominated by machine code, disruptive technologies are necessary to verify humanity. Proof of humanity is a crucial aspect of this verification process, providing confirmation that online interactions involve actual human beings.

Previous techniques used in Web2, such as CAPTCHA, emphasized distinguishing humans from machines by identifying objects in images. However, Web3 places a greater emphasis on privacy and personal control, enabling individuals to remain anonymous while still being trusted. On-chain verification through decentralized identities is already being explored in projects like Proof of Humanity and Kleros.

Incorporating human-readable names into decentralized identities can enhance accountability, anonymity, and trust in online interactions. This user-centric approach is essential for increasing adoption and usability in Web3, addressing challenges such as high transaction costs, complex decentralized applications (dApps), and unfamiliar interfaces.

By creating a secure and user-centric environment within Web3, we can affirm the significance of humanity, promote transparency, and empower individuals in the digital landscape. As AI technology continues to develop, it is crucial to prioritize the human experience and ensure that Web3 remains human-friendly.

In conclusion, as AI technology advances, the verification of human identity in the digital world becomes imperative to prevent Web3 from becoming a realm dominated by bots. By focusing on building decentralized identities with human-readable names, we can make Web3 a safer, simpler, and more secure internet experience that puts humanity first.