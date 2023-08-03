The Importance of Politeness in Communicating with Artificial Intelligence

When interacting with others, we understand the significance of being polite. But what about when communicating with artificial intelligence (AI)? Does it truly matter how we speak to our chatbots, voice assistants, and other AI-powered tools? The answer, according to Kurtis Beavers, a director on the design team for Microsoft Copilot, is yes.

AI relies on large language models (LLMs) that are trained using human conversations. These models can generate natural language responses based on our inputs. Essentially, they make predictions about what is expected to follow. This means that the way we engage with AI affects its responses.

Using polite language, incorporating pleasantries like “please” and “thank you,” establishes a tone that is more likely to elicit polite, respectful, and helpful replies. On the other hand, using rude or inflammatory language may result in sassy responses or undesired behavior.

Being polite to AI is not a complex task; it simply requires making minor adjustments in our language and behavior. Here are some tips:

1. Start your prompts with “please.”

2. Express gratitude when AI responds.

3. Show appreciation for its work.

4. Provide feedback and guidance.

5. Refrain from using harsh or abusive language.

6. Recognize its limitations and avoid expecting beyond what it can offer.

By implementing these practices, you can experience surprising benefits when engaging with your chatbot or voice assistant. Politeness can lead to more beneficial and respectful outcomes, creating a positive experience with AI.