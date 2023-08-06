The Importance of Teaching Ethics and Emotional Intelligence in an AI-driven Education System

As artificial intelligence (AI) becomes increasingly recognized as an educational tool, it is crucial to acknowledge its limitations. While AI may be capable of many things, it falls short in understanding context, emotions, and ethics. This is where educators play an irreplaceable role.

Students need to develop skills that are unique to the human experience and cannot be replicated by AI. These skills include empathy, communication, critical thinking, creativity, strategy, imagination, and vision, among others. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 recognizes the importance of these skills and emphasizes the teaching of ethics, human values, and Constitutional values.

Ethics is an applied discipline that requires more than just theoretical knowledge. Simply understanding ethical concepts does not guarantee ethical behavior. Experiential learning, where knowledge is created through the transformation and grasping of experience, is crucial in translating ethical awareness into ethical practice. This type of learning cannot be effectively provided by AI.

Classrooms and educational institutions can create a conducive environment for the learning and practice of ethics. Educators can facilitate conversations, simulations, and activities that promote intrapersonal and interpersonal analysis. These methods help students understand the intrinsic importance of human values and their impact on society.

In addition to ethics, emotional intelligence also plays a significant role in shaping individuals’ behavior. Emotional intelligence includes self-awareness, self-regulation, motivation, empathy, and social skills. Developing emotional intelligence allows individuals to safeguard human rights and foster healthy social interactions.

Educators can incorporate practices that promote emotional intelligence in young learners, such as situational response discussions, modeling appropriate emotional expression, and integrating creative arts into socio-emotional instructional design.

In a world of evolving technologies like AI, it is essential to prioritize integrity, collective welfare, and regulation. Ethics and emotional intelligence enhance discernment and understanding, enabling prudent decision-making and strategic implementation. While AI can be a valuable tool, the role of human educators in teaching ethics and emotional intelligence remains indispensable.