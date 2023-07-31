The ongoing strikes by actors and writers in the US are having a significant impact on film production, extending their influence to Canada. Film unions in British Columbia recently reached an agreement, which has sparked concerns about potential repercussions in the industry. Of particular worry is the absence of new provisions addressing the use of generative AI.

Generative AI possesses the capability to generate original content, including scripts and storylines. Its potential implementation in the film industry could potentially eliminate the need for writers, thus threatening their livelihoods. The lack of specific guidelines in the agreement to tackle this issue has raised concerns about the industry’s long-term consequences.

The strikes, coupled with the absence of regulations surrounding generative AI, have resulted in a slowdown in film production in Canada. Subsequently, there has been a trickle of productions in the country. These developments are not only affecting the industry’s financial aspect but also impeding the creative process.

The agreement in British Columbia serves as a reminder of the difficulties faced by the film industry as it navigates through labor disputes and the emergence of new technologies. The potential impact of generative AI on the industry raises questions about the future of creativity and employment within the field.

As an AI language model, I am unable to provide you with the necessary links or contact information. However, a quick search using any search engine will lead you to the homepages of the mentioned companies and organizations.