The Impacts of Generative AI on Work and Society

Artificial intelligence (AI), specifically generative AI, is increasingly accessible and widely used, sparking both excitement and concerns. Examples like ChatGPT and Google Bard demonstrate how GenAI bots have enabled ordinary people to utilize advanced AI technology. Additionally, deep fakes, which are manipulated videos created using AI, have gone viral and hold endless potential. Hollywood actor Tom Hanks even predicts that AI could recreate people at any age, even after they have passed away. This has prompted worries about AI replacing humans in the entertainment industry, leading to strikes.

The profound impact of AI on work and society is already being observed. The term “robot” originated from the Old Church Slavonic word for “slave,” and there are concerns that AI may lead to a role reversal. The disruption caused by AI is not a future event but a present reality. To remain relevant, individuals and industries need to embrace AI and enhance their own capabilities for work.

Studies shed light on the trajectory of AI’s impact. The McKinsey Global Institute estimates that by 2030, around 11.8 million workers may need to transition to different occupations due to shrinking demand as a result of AI. Low-wage workers may be particularly affected, as AI is capable of efficiently handling tasks that involve repetitive work, data collection, and basic data processing.

Another comprehensive study indicates that 88% of US companies surveyed already use Generative AI tools. Respondents believe that GenAI can have a significant impact on work, with 22% already generating new revenue streams or creating new business models. Positive aspects of GenAI include increased efficiency, new business opportunities, improved quality, and addressing skill shortages. However, concerns persist regarding security and data protection, inaccuracies, copyright violations, and bias.

While some worry about job losses, others view AI as a game-changer that can enhance productivity and create better products. The semiconductor industry, in particular, stands to benefit greatly from AI across the value chain. In the creative content generation sector, AI is seen as a complementary tool rather than a replacement for human creativity. It is believed that GenAI will bring new opportunities but may reduce entry-level jobs.

In conclusion, the impacts of generative AI on work and society are significant. It is crucial for individuals and industries to adapt and embrace AI to stay relevant. While concerns remain, AI has the potential to enhance productivity, create new business models, and improve the quality of work. It is a tool that can bring both positive and negative consequences, and society must navigate its use responsibly.