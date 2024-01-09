Increasing Sinkage Along the Eastern U.S. Coast Raises Concerns

New satellite images reveal that the eastern coast of the United States is sinking at a faster rate than previously reported. These findings come from a recent study published in the journal PNAS Nexus. While initial research indicated that the New York City metro area was sinking at an average rate of 0.06 inches per year, the new study shows that some areas are subsiding at a rate of 0.08 inches annually.

Lead author Leonard Ohenhen, a graduate student working with associate professor Manoochehr Shirzaei at Virginia Tech’s Earth Observation and Innovation Lab, emphasized the impact of sinking land on heavily populated areas and critical infrastructure. The study utilized data from space-based radar satellites to evaluate the subsidence-hazard exposure along the East Coast, providing unprecedented maps of the region’s terrain.

The significance of this research was highlighted by Patrick Barnard, a research geologist with the U.S. Geological Survey and co-author of the study. He emphasized that no other entity is providing this valuable information. The study identifies important hotspots where sinking land intersects with vital infrastructure, including airports and railways in New York City.

Infrastructure located in these subsiding areas faces potential damage and increased vulnerability to flooding. Even slight sinkage can cause cracks in structures, prompting concerns for the five million people and 1.8 million properties at risk in New York City alone. Along the entire Atlantic Coast, satellite measurements indicate that over 29,000 square miles are losing 0.08 inches per year, and more than 9,000 square miles are subsiding at a rate exceeding 0.2 inches annually.

The study not only highlights the risks associated with rising sea levels but also underscores the potential disruption of land topography, leading to increased instances of flooding. The researchers note that uniform sinking is less problematic, whereas uneven sinking can cause distortions in structures. Other areas of concern identified in the study include Virginia Beach and Baltimore.

As the land sinkage issue becomes more pronounced, the study emphasizes that it is not an intangible threat but one that affects individuals and communities. The gradual impacts are real and require attention and proactive measures to mitigate potential damage.

FAQs

Q: What is the rate of sinking along the eastern U.S. coast?

A: The new study indicates that areas along the coast are sinking at a rate of 0.08 inches per year on average.

Q: Which areas are at the greatest risk?

A: New York City, Virginia Beach, and Baltimore are identified as high-risk areas due to the sinking land intersecting with vital infrastructure and dense populations.

Q: What are the potential consequences of sinking land?

A: Sinking land can lead to damage in infrastructure, increased vulnerability to flooding, and disruptions to the topography of the affected areas.

Q: How does this information contribute to existing research?

A: The study provides valuable data and maps of the sinking land, which were previously unavailable. It sheds light on the severity of the issue and the need for mitigation strategies in at-risk areas.

Q: What can be done to address the sinking land problem?

A: Mitigation measures such as raising levees may not be feasible due to the uneven sinking rates. Options for minimizing the impact of sinking land on infrastructure and communities need to be explored further.