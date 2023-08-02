The Growing Demand for Silver in a Clean Energy Economy

The G7 leaders have committed to ambitious goals of achieving “net zero” emissions by 2050 and halving global emissions by 2030. However, there is still confusion surrounding what this means and how it will be accomplished. One crucial aspect of this transition to a clean energy economy is the demand for metals like silver.

The World Silver Survey 2023 by the Silver Institute reveals that the silver market has been experiencing a deficit for the past two years. In 2022, the deficit amounted to 237.7 million ounces, and it is projected to be 142.1 million ounces in 2023.

The growing demand from the solar and wind energy industries is a major driver of this deficit. These industries rely on silver for their components. Additionally, silver is increasingly used in electronics like smartphones, laptops, and medical equipment. The monetary side also plays a role in the demand for silver, as it is being sought after as a hedge against systemic risk, inflation, and de-dollarization.

Unfortunately, silver mine production has not been able to keep up with this increasing demand. Rising energy and labor costs, along with environmental regulations on mining, have hindered production. Moreover, Mexico, which was historically the world’s largest silver-producing country, recently banned open-pit silver mining.

The use of silver in the military cannot be overlooked either. The U.S. military relies heavily on silver for various applications, including batteries, weapon systems, bullets, shells, radar systems, night vision goggles, and communications equipment. In the battery industry, silver-zinc batteries are ideal for military applications due to their high energy density and fast discharge rates.

Furthermore, Toyota is exploring the use of silver-carbon composites in solid-state batteries for electric cars. This technological breakthrough could significantly reduce costs, size, and weight.

Considering the increasing demand for silver and its limited supply, driven by factors such as the “net zero” agenda, silver proves to be a strategic metal with significant potential for price appreciation in the future.