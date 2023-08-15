Australia’s Deniliquin Structure: Result of Largest Asteroid Impact in Earth’s History

A massive structure discovered in Australia has been identified as the aftermath of the largest asteroid impact ever documented on Earth. Known as the Deniliquin structure, it is located deep within the earth in the New South Wales region and spans an impressive diameter of up to 520 kilometers. This surpasses the Vredefort impact in South Africa, previously considered the largest, which measures nearly 300 kilometers in width.

Researchers suggest that the impact event that created the Deniliquin structure may have taken place during the Late Ordovician mass extinction event, which occurred approximately 450 to 440 million years ago. This event resulted in the extinction of 85 percent of the species inhabiting the planet at that time.

The existence of the Deniliquin structure was initially discovered in 1960 by a team of geologists from the University of Sydney. However, it wasn’t until 2019 that it was conclusively established to be the outcome of an asteroid impact.

The average size of the asteroid involved in the Deniliquin impact is estimated to be approximately 10 kilometers in diameter. The energy released by the impact was equivalent to over 100 million megatons of TNT, surpassing the destructive power of the atomic bomb that devastated Hiroshima. The impact created a crater measuring 520 kilometers in diameter and triggered a cataclysmic explosion that generated seismic waves traversing the planet. This explosion also led to fires, tsunamis, and other natural disasters.

Scientists believe that the Deniliquin impact had a profound influence on Earth’s climate. The dust and debris ejected into the atmosphere resulted in sunlight blockage, causing a global cooling effect. This extreme cooling is believed to have played a role in the extinction of numerous plant and animal species existing during that period.

In addition to the Deniliquin impact, other significant asteroid impacts have occurred throughout Earth’s history. These include the Permian-Triassic impact, which happened around 252 million years ago in Siberia, Russia, leaving a crater known as Wilkes Land Crater or Bedout Crater with an estimated diameter of 300 kilometers. Another notable impact event was the Cretaceous-Paleogene impact approximately 66 million years ago when a 10-kilometer-wide asteroid struck the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico. The Sudbury impact, occurring about 1.85 billion years ago in what is now the Sudbury region of Canada, involved an asteroid approximately 10 to 15 kilometers in diameter.