The Impact of AI on Paying Attention to Each Other

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has raised concerns about its potential dangers. However, these concerns are not unprecedented; they echo the challenges that accompanied previous technological advancements. One significant aspect of our lives that has been affected by technology is our ability to pay attention to one another.

Paying attention requires effort, but technology has made it easier for us to look away and become isolated and lonely. For instance, the advent of cellphones has lured us into private worlds, leading to higher levels of loneliness and depression. However, this problem of disengagement existed even before the emergence of AI.

In the past, people used to pay attention to each other in settings like theaters and churches. In theaters, actors had to actively engage with the audience to capture their attention. Nevertheless, with the transition to indoor theaters and dim lighting, maintaining focus and attention became more challenging.

To illustrate this, the author shares an example of performing a Bach chorale to an audience. Despite the well-lit room, distractions from cellphones interrupt the performance. People open their phones to check messages or respond to texts, disconnecting not only from the performer but also from one another. The author believes that we are missing out on valuable opportunities to connect with each other through shared experiences, such as attending live performances.

The decline in theater attendance, church participation, and concert engagements can be attributed to the technological advancements that allow people to consume entertainment in the comfort of their own homes. However, the author emphasizes that we still possess the ability to capture people’s attention when necessary. In classrooms, for instance, the author suggests dividing students into small groups after a brief lecture to encourage interaction and engagement. This approach proves effective both in-person and online, fostering connections and even nurturing friendships.

Although AI may intensify these challenges, history has shown our ability to adapt to new technologies. By reviving old practices of paying attention and exploring new strategies, we can navigate the increased complexity brought about by AI. It is crucial to prioritize human connections and find ways to maintain focus amidst the distractions of technology.