Warm Weather Causes Substantial Melting in Greenland

In June and July 2023, the southern portion of Greenland experienced significant melting due to warm weather. The National Snow and Ice Data Center reported above-average melting throughout most of the season, with up to 50 percent of the Greenland Ice Sheet’s surface experiencing melt on multiple occasions.

Frederikshåb Glacier, in particular, was greatly affected by the melting. Satellite images captured by Landsat 8’s Operational Land Imager (OLI) and Landsat 9’s OLI-2 revealed a notable reduction in the extent of bright, snowy surfaces between June and July.

The presence of particles, such as black carbon or dust, on the ice contributes to its darker color as it melts. This darkening lowers the ice’s albedo and speeds up melting by absorbing more solar energy. Additionally, melt ponds have emerged on the surface of the ice sheet. These ponds form when snow melts and accumulates in depressions on the ice sheet, providing insight into the intensity of Greenland’s melting season.

Late June saw an increase in summer warmth, characterized by warm southwesterly winds and clear skies, further intensifying the melting. Although the extent of daily melt in 2023 has not exceeded the exceptional melting year of 2012, it has consistently been higher than the average from 1981 to 2010. Experts believe that 2023 is comparable to other high melt years in recent history.

The availability of more frequent and detailed satellite imagery, particularly from Landsat 9, has enabled scientists to effectively monitor and study the changes occurring in Greenland’s icy regions.