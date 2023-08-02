Generative AI and its Impact on Work and Industries

Generative AI, such as ChatGPT and Google Bard, is becoming more accessible and widespread. This technology has its benefits, but there are also concerns about its impact.

One area of concern is deep fakes, which are created using generative AI. These deep fakes have gained popularity and raised questions about the potential misuse of this technology. Hollywood actor Tom Hanks even commented on the ability to recreate oneself using AI or deep fake technology, highlighting the potential for performances to continue beyond an actor’s lifespan.

The arrival of AI has also sparked debates about its impact on the workforce. Studies suggest that by 2030, millions of workers may need to transition to new occupations due to the integration of AI into various industries. Low-wage workers, who often perform repetitive tasks, are expected to be particularly affected.

Despite concerns about job displacement, some experts believe that AI can enhance productivity and create better products. The semiconductor industry, for example, has the opportunity to benefit from AI and machine learning in areas such as research and sales.

In the creative content generation sector, AI tools are seen as both a threat and an opportunity. While there may be concerns about entry-level job opportunities shrinking, AI is expected to generate new possibilities for creative professionals. Similar to how Autotune and Photoshop enhanced their respective fields, AI can have a positive effect on the creator economy.

Overall, the impact of generative AI on work and industries is still unfolding. It is crucial to navigate this technological advancement responsibly, recognizing both its potential benefits and challenges.