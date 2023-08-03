Generative AI: Driving Growth and Raising Concerns in Asia

Indian entrepreneur Suumit Shah achieved remarkable success with generative artificial intelligence (AI) on his e-commerce platform, dukaan.com. By implementing an AI chatbot, customer queries that previously took over two hours to resolve were now resolved in just over three minutes. Consequently, customer support costs decreased by 85%.

Generative AI has emerged as a significant catalyst for growth in the tech industry. The global launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot received over a million downloads within its first week. Since then, AI-based tools like ChatGPT and image-generating tools such as Midjourney have found their way into various sectors, including education, marketing, customer service, online search, and content creation. Users have reported improved efficiency and reduced costs.

However, in Asia, concerns have been raised by lawmakers and tech experts regarding the lack of regulations surrounding generative AI. Misuse, privacy violations, misinformation, and the uneven distribution of income are worries that have been expressed. Jobs may be automated at different rates, exacerbating socioeconomic disparities. Without proper regulation, access to AI tools could favor those with greater resources, leaving marginalized communities behind and concentrating power in the hands of a few.

Compared to the United States and the European Union, Asian countries have been slower in implementing regulations and ethical frameworks for AI. This delay puts Asian nations at risk of suffering potential negative impacts of generative AI.

Goldman Sachs estimates that approximately 18% of jobs worldwide could be automated by AI, leading to the loss of 300 million full-time jobs. While emerging markets face lower job automation rates than developed markets, over 10% of jobs in India and nearly 20% in the Philippines could be at risk.

China particularly demonstrates the impact of AI, as AI-generated models are replacing human models in fashion catalogues and on shopping websites. Vogue Singapore even featured an AI-generated model on its March cover, branding it as “fashion meets the AI revolution.”

Generative AI has shown immense potential for growth in Asia, but the absence of regulations poses challenges. As AI continues to advance, finding the balance between harnessing its benefits and addressing its societal implications remains crucial.