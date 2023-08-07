The Shift Towards Electric Mobility in African Rural Areas

The global transition to electric mobility is poised to bring about a revolution in Africa, especially in rural areas where transportation services have been lacking. The absence of reliable transport infrastructure not only hampers the development potential of these regions but also contributes to post-harvest losses as farmers struggle to transport their crops and perishable goods to markets on time.

Fortunately, recent advancements in solar PV, battery storage, and electric vehicle technologies, combined with cost reductions and innovative financing platforms, have made these technologies more accessible and affordable for rural communities. This presents a significant opportunity to disrupt the current transportation landscape in these areas.

In a similar manner to the introduction of mobile phones and mobile money services, which rapidly gained popularity in underserved and unbanked populations due to the lack of traditional telecommunication and banking services, the low levels of motorization in Africa’s rural areas offer a similar chance for transformation.

Small electric vehicles, such as two- and three-wheelers, powered by distributed solar and stationary battery backup systems, have the potential to revolutionize transportation and provide energy access in rural communities. This is particularly advantageous as it eliminates the need for large, centralized petrol and diesel supply infrastructure.

One notable project contributing to this shift is the solar-powered battery charging and battery swapping hub launched by the SUN-RUN partnership in Dunga Beach, Kisumu County, Kenya. This partnership involves E-Safiri, a Kenyan startup specializing in renewable energy solutions; Glasgow Caledonian University, focusing on research and innovation; Sustainable Transport Africa, promoting sustainable transport; and KIRI EV, an electric vehicle and mobility startup. The initiative seeks to offer affordable, reliable, and sustainable transport solutions, as well as other productive uses of renewable energy, such as cold storage, within the fishing community.

Furthermore, the project emphasizes the inclusion of women in sustainable mobility, both as swapping operators and overall beneficiaries of the electric mobility ecosystem.