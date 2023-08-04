ChatGPT: Enhancing Education with Artificial Intelligence

Smart voice assistant technologies have gained popularity for interacting with artificial intelligence. Adam Cheyer, co-creator of Siri, now focuses on the impact of artificial intelligence, particularly ChatGPT, on education. ChatGPT, a popular chatbot, raises questions and concerns about its benefits and drawbacks in the education sector.

A recent survey conducted by the EdWeek Research Center found that only 1 in 10 educators feel knowledgeable enough to teach or utilize artificial intelligence in their work. Recognizing this knowledge gap, the National School Boards Association organized a webinar featuring Adam Cheyer, where he shared his expertise on AI.

During the webinar, Cheyer addressed key questions raised by school board members, district leaders, teachers, and students. He emphasized that AI can enhance the learning experience by personalizing education. AI can customize assignments based on student interests, leading to improved engagement and understanding.

When it comes to AI policies and safeguards, Cheyer stressed the importance of community-specific approaches. A complete ban on AI tools is not productive. Instead, schools should focus on teaching students how to use them responsibly. Setting acceptable use guidelines and updating policies on academic integrity are crucial for ensuring a balanced approach.

Cheyer also highlighted that artificial intelligence will not replace teachers but rather complement their role. Teachers play a vital role in balancing the weaknesses and biases of AI systems. They help students develop critical thinking skills necessary for evaluating information received from generative AI tools like ChatGPT.

Lastly, Cheyer emphasized the need for equitable access to AI technology. As the technology behind ChatGPT can be expensive, policymakers must ensure free access to a baseline version to avoid exacerbating existing equity gaps.

In conclusion, ChatGPT has the potential to enhance education, but it requires educators’ understanding and the implementation of proper policies to maximize its benefits while mitigating its challenges.