The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Pearson’s Future

Pearson, a publishing and educational materials company, faces potential challenges due to the rise of artificial intelligence (AI). Despite this concern, I still consider buying Pearson shares if funds are available.

The majority of Pearson’s revenue comes from its Education division. Currently, the shares are trading at 841p, reflecting a 4% drop compared to the price of 880p a year ago. In contrast, the FTSE 100 index has only seen a marginal increase during this period.

The apprehension surrounding the impact of AI on businesses like Pearson has grown, particularly in recent months. Competitor Chegg has already experienced negative effects of AI, resulting in a significant decline in its stock price. However, Pearson enjoys the benefit of having diverse operations, providing a degree of protection against AI disruption.

While AI is still in its early stages, tools like ChatGPT have revolutionized learning and access to educational materials. Nonetheless, these technologies currently have limitations and cannot immediately replace the offerings of companies like Pearson. It is crucial to closely monitor AI’s progress as it continues to develop.

On a positive note, Pearson’s half-year report in July demonstrated a 44% increase in operating profit and a 6% growth in underlying sales, primarily driven by the rise in English Language Learning. Additionally, the company provides a 2.6% dividend yield, offering a passive income opportunity for investors.

Considering Pearson’s reputation, recent performance, and historical data, it is a viable option for investment. However, it should be noted that Pearson shares appear relatively expensive, with a price-to-earnings ratio close to 20. Any market correction or negative news could potentially impact the stock price.

In conclusion, despite concerns about the impact of AI, I believe Pearson shares are a favorable choice for my portfolio. The company’s diverse operations and historical performance outweigh the potential threats posed by AI disruption.