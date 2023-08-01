Gearing Up for an AI-Integrated Future: Municipal Policies to Consider

On November 30, 2022, OpenAI introduced ChatGPT, an AI chatbot designed to engage in conversational dialogue using natural language processing. The widespread integration of AI technology in our daily lives is evident, impacting various aspects of how we live, work, and connect. Examples such as voice-activated phone apps and advanced healthcare systems highlight AI’s expanding influence.

As a Garfield City Council member, I am attuned to the significance of preparing our community for a future where AI plays a central role. This impending era marks a revolution in how our municipal operations function, leading us to ponder the implications for local businesses, public services, and the essence of our towns.

AI can greatly enhance efficiency by aiding in document drafting, schedule management, data analysis, and more. My experience with ChatGPT has revealed the immense potential of AI in simplifying tasks, enabling me to dedicate more time to engaging with constituents and fulfilling other critical responsibilities.

However, as AI becomes more commonplace, it is vital to establish fair and secure guidelines for its usage. Our reliance on technology exposes us to greater vulnerabilities, necessitating the responsible and ethical deployment of AI. User responsibility should be balanced with a clear understanding of AI’s role and capabilities.

Municipal governments have a crucial role in safeguarding our communities by implementing policies that encourage safe and equitable AI usage. Here are three tangible policies worth considering:

1. Mandatory AI Training: City employees relevant to AI implementation should undergo compulsory training to develop a comprehensive understanding of the technology, its benefits, and potential pitfalls. This training should cover AI best practices, data ethics, bias recognition, and awareness of the technology’s impact on diverse segments of the population.

2. AI Transparency Ordinances: Local governments should enact regulations that ensure transparency and comprehension in the use of AI within municipal functions. This may involve requiring AI systems to have an “explainability” feature, allowing affected individuals to understand decision-making processes. Mandates for clear communication with the public regarding AI use and regular reporting on its usage and performance should also be introduced.

3. AI Impact Assessments: Similar to environmental impact assessments, an AI Impact Assessment should be conducted before the deployment of any AI system. This assessment would evaluate potential biases, security vulnerabilities, and other associated risks. Furthermore, it should consider the impact on different population segments and prevent unintentional disadvantages. The results of these assessments should be publicly accessible and utilized in the decision-making process for AI deployment.

Implementing these policies would foster innovation, efficiency, and responsiveness within our cities. It showcases a commitment to the safe and fair use of AI, allowing us to leverage its benefits while proactively managing risks. As we embark on this exciting era of technology, let us embrace it responsibly and thoughtfully.