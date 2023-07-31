The Transformative Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Human Identity and Work

Artificial intelligence (AI) is not only disrupting work, but also transforming the very essence of human identity. Previous technological advancements altered human behavior and appearances, but AI is poised to fundamentally reshape individuals’ core social and political beliefs.

The industrial revolution of the 19th century saw mechanical power replace human and animal power as the primary source of energy. This shift reduced the prevalence of physical labor and occupations that required hard physical work. The advent of automobiles brought back physical labor, but now, in the 21st century, robots have taken over these tasks, leaving workers weaker but healthier.

The information-technology revolution further eliminated mental work as machines took over cognitive tasks. People stopped engaging in deep thinking at work and redirected their energy towards puzzles and games. However, the current AI revolution goes beyond altering individual work tasks; it also profoundly impacts how collective activity is conceptualized.

This transformative impact can be observed in the military domain and has implications for political participation and the understanding of legitimate authority. Technology provides a way to bypass the need for human engagement in the brutal aspects of human affairs, raising concerns about the physical and psychological readiness of urban populations for military tasks.

Additionally, the automation of war carries political consequences. In medieval society, power was divided among the clergy, the aristocracy, and the laborers. With the democratization of warfare, power shifted from the aristocracy to the people. However, with war now being fought through technology, power is once again moving away from the people.

As AI renders humans redundant in the military sphere, other social groups also face uncertainty. Just as the Industrial Revolution diminished the need for physical labor, the AI revolution is turning soldiers into machines. The oratores, those who preserve what is uniquely human, may also be at risk of redundancy and eventual existential destruction due to technology.

While some individuals advocate for a “pause” in AI development to mitigate these potential consequences, history has shown that technology does not halt simply because people desire it to. The impact of AI on human identity and society will continue to unfold, reshaping our beliefs and challenging our concepts of work.