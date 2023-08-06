The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Children

As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to advance, concerns are growing about its effect on children. Experts warn that AI chatbots and products, which are designed to simulate human-like interactions, can potentially lead children to form emotional bonds with these technologies. This may overshadow their relationships with real humans and impede the development of social skills.

Children are naturally drawn to AI because it can offer them exactly what they desire, much like their favorite toys. This reliance on AI for emotional support and engagement can lead to neglect of human relationships. Even more worrisome is the emergence of AI products that simulate relationships, such as AI friends or romantic partners, causing children to become overly dependent on AI.

However, while there are concerns, AI also presents promising opportunities in education. Companies like Carnegie Learning, Cognii, and Kidsense are utilizing AI to create personalized learning experiences that can enhance education. Nevertheless, it is crucial for AI in education to not replace essential life skills and social interactions, but rather foster them alongside AI-driven learning.

AI-driven mental health support, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, can provide immediate assistance. Nonetheless, psychologists caution against solely relying on AI for complex emotional support. Human therapists are able to provide nuanced and empathetic care that is necessary for certain conditions, which AI may lack.

Tech companies must consider the ethical implications associated with AI use, particularly on social media platforms. The addictive nature of AI-driven engagement can significantly impact the mental well-being and self-esteem of children, especially those with less-developed executive functions.

To ensure responsible AI use, parents need to actively engage with their children and guide them in using AI as a complementary tool rather than a substitute for genuine human connections. By empowering children to navigate the world of AI responsibly and fostering meaningful human interactions, we can create a future where AI serves as a valuable tool without overshadowing the essence of genuine human relationships.