The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Children

Critics often discuss the potential job displacement caused by artificial intelligence (AI), but the effects on children should also be taken into consideration. Even before the internet and mobile devices, children formed bonds with toys, but now AI chatbots are taking this interaction to a new level.

Psychologist Banu Kellner explains that children can develop deep relationships with AI products because they provide them with exactly what they want to hear. However, this can become problematic as children may rely on AI and miss out on developing crucial social skills needed for human relationships.

Companies are rapidly integrating AI into education and entertainment. For instance, Pinwheel recently introduced the “kid-safe” PinwheelGPT, aimed at children aged 7-12. Khan Labs also launched Khanmigo, a chatbot that interacts with students and mimics historical figures.

The concern extends beyond AI itself to the realm of artificial intimacy. AI products that simulate relationships, like AI friends or romantic partners, already exist and will continue to improve. This raises the risk that people may choose AI companionship over genuine human interaction.

Loneliness is another factor to consider. While some individuals rely on AI companions and chatbots for mental health support, experts warn that they cannot replace the nuanced and empathetic care provided by human therapists.

Addiction is also a concern when it comes to AI. Tech companies capitalize on our brain’s wiring to keep us engaged, which particularly affects children whose executive functions are still developing. Language models that engage users individually have the potential to foster addiction and increase usage.

Furthermore, the use of AI on social media platforms is worrying. Many teenagers heavily rely on platforms like YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, which can lead to increased agitation and negatively impact mental health.

It is vital to consider the impact of AI on children and ensure that AI products help foster important life skills, promote social engagement, and do not replace genuine human interaction.