A recent study conducted by the Pew Research Center investigated the exposure of American workers to artificial intelligence (AI) in their jobs. The study revealed that 19% of American workers were in jobs with high exposure to AI, while 23% were in jobs with low exposure to AI.

The study also highlighted certain groups of workers that demonstrated higher levels of exposure to AI. These groups included workers with a bachelor’s degree or higher, women, Asian workers, and White workers. It was also found that high-wage workers were more likely to hold jobs with high exposure to AI.

Jobs with high exposure to AI included roles such as budget analysts, data entry, tax preparers, technical writers, and web developers. Conversely, jobs such as barbers, childcare workers, and firefighters showed a lower degree of exposure to AI.

Interestingly, the study found that workers in industries like information and technology did not perceive their jobs as being at risk from AI. They believed that AI would be more beneficial than harmful in their respective fields.

Analytical skills such as science, mathematics, and programming were deemed more vital in jobs with high exposure to AI, while mechanical skills were more relevant to jobs with lower exposure.

Several publicly-traded companies could see significant impacts on their workforces due to AI. For example, Amazon’s use of AI-driven robotics in its warehouses could potentially affect many employees, but it could also create opportunities for managing and maintaining the technologies. Similarly, JPMorgan Chase & Co anticipates a transformation in roles such as risk assessment, fraud detection, and customer service, requiring workers with AI development and supervision skills.

As AI technology progresses, new job roles focused on ethical considerations, policymaking, and regulatory compliance are likely to emerge. The future of work with AI will require adaptation and education to keep up with the advancing technology.