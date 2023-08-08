The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on the Entertainment Industry

The ongoing strikes by the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild against major movie and TV studios like Amazon/MGM, Apple, Disney/ABC/Fox, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Paramount/CBS, Sony, Warner Bros., and HBO have been fueled, in part, by concerns over the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the industry.

Both writers and actors are anxious about the potential exploitation by major studios through the use of generative AI, which can automatically produce new written and visual works based on text and images.

To demonstrate the capabilities of AI, a professor of cinematic arts conducted an exercise. A script for a 5-minute film featuring Barbie and Ken was generated within seconds by ChatGPT, an AI language model. A shot list and a 3-second video were also quickly produced by AI-powered platforms.

While the material created through generative AI may currently lack quality, its availability to anyone with access to free online tools raises concerns for writers and actors. The fear is that the unique skills of writers and the individual likeness of actors will become much more accessible to the masses, potentially leading to the diminishing value of their expertise and compensation.

Recent developments in the industry have further intensified these fears. Marvel showcased titles for a series on Disney+ that were partially created using AI tools. A software developer released a sci-fi film trailer made entirely with AI-generated images and motion. A company called Fable developed Showrunner AI, allowing users to create entire episodes of a show by submitting images and voices.

The use of AI in these instances demonstrates the potential for AI to replace traditional roles in the entertainment industry and raises concerns about the control actors and writers have over their work and likeness.

To address the fears of writers and actors, it is essential for the industry to develop a comprehensive and inclusive vision that respects their contributions and ensures their continued involvement and compensation in the AI-driven future of entertainment.