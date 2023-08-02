The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on the News Industry

In recent months, the news industry has been grappling with the implications of artificial intelligence (AI). OpenAI’s partnership with the Associated Press and Google’s collaboration with AI companies have raised concerns about the future of journalism.

OpenAI has gained access to a portion of the AP’s text archive in exchange for the use of its technology. Google has introduced its “personal assistant” software called Genesis to major news organizations, capable of generating news content. Additionally, news organizations like G/O Media have experimented with AI-generated blog-style content.

This has sparked discussions about the role of AI in the news industry and its potential impact on traditional journalism. In response, a coalition of publishers, including IAC, the New York Times, and News Corp, is considering legal action against AI companies. They argue that these firms are using their content to train AI models without proper compensation.

Opinions on the future implications of AI in journalism are divided. Some believe that AI could eventually replace journalism, with news organizations heavily relying on AI tools to generate content. However, concerns have been raised about the quality and credibility of AI-generated news.

Another issue with relying on AI is the potential power imbalance between small publishers and tech giants like Google. As Google tests AI-generated answers for search results, there are concerns about the possibility of plagiarism-like behaviors.

The news industry’s response to AI has been varied and scattered. However, it is evident that AI has the potential to shape the future of journalism, affecting both content generation and news distribution.