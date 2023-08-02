The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has brought forth generative AI tools, such as ChatGPT, that provide automated predictions based on extensive data sets. However, as AI usage expands, concerns arise regarding its contribution to racial bias and discriminatory practices.

Automated predictions made by AI tools rely on historical data, which means they can perpetuate and amplify existing discrimination. A study conducted by Cambridge University in 2020 revealed that AI systems reinforce unequal opportunities for marginalized groups. Despite these new inequities, the adoption of AI continues to grow, with 35% of companies currently using it and 42% considering future adoption.

AI, particularly in the form of predictive technologies, has infiltrated various aspects of our daily lives and has a profound impact on critical decision-making processes such as employment, loans, and criminal justice. However, experts argue that the lack of transparency in AI tools can potentially lead to disparities on an unprecedented scale.

Due to pre-existing racial and economic inequities in society, AI tools have the potential to exacerbate these disparities further. Depending on how AI systems are configured, they can inadvertently perpetuate redlining in mortgage applications, facilitate discrimination against individuals, and uphold unfair criteria in decision-making processes.

The impact of AI on racial bias and discrimination is a subject of debate. While some believe that AI is neutral and can combat discrimination, others argue that AI research, development, and production are often carried out without consideration for the impact of race and racism. They assert that AI systems create new obstacles for marginalized communities.

To address these concerns, President Biden has announced plans to collaborate with AI development companies in order to establish guidelines for safe and trustworthy AI systems. However, experts argue that the government is playing catch-up, emphasizing the need for increased regulation and enforcement to protect civil rights and liberties.

Combating racial bias and discrimination in AI requires a multifaceted approach. It involves making technology more inclusive, identifying and addressing algorithms that perpetuate bias, promoting accountability, transparency, and diversity in AI development, and implementing regulatory oversight. Without these changes, existing racial inequities may become even more deeply embedded in our digital infrastructure.