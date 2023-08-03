CityLife

The Power of AI Models

The Influence of Artificial Intelligence on the Media Industry

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 3, 2023
Artificial intelligence (AI) is having a profound influence on the media industry, posing both challenges and opportunities for media companies. Professor Charlie Beckett, a leading expert in this field, has conducted extensive research on the subject.

One of the major challenges that media companies face is Generative AI, which raises concerns about copyright, data ownership, and disintermediation. Tools like Bard can scrape content from various sources, potentially bypassing the need for news websites. This poses a significant threat to media business models that rely on attention and ad revenue. Additionally, many media companies lack the resources and technological expertise to adapt to this AI revolution.

However, there are also opportunities for content creators. By automating certain tasks, AI can reduce costs and increase the quantity and variety of content. Local news outlets, such as Newsquest, view AI as a way to automate content production and allocate more resources to reporting important stories.

Despite the challenges in monetization and implementation, Beckett believes that AI will become increasingly prevalent in journalism. AI-driven journalism can highlight the value of human-driven reporting and, in this digital world, innovative and creative work will be crucial to stand out among AI-produced content.

AI is already being used in various media functions, including automating earnings reports and personalizing content recommendations. As AI continues to advance, its impact on the media industry will become even more significant, shaping the future of journalism. Publishers need to find relevant solutions quickly to adapt to these changes and take advantage of the opportunities presented by AI.

