The Impact of AI on Jobs by 2030

As the use of AI continues to rise, concerns about job loss are growing. According to a report by McKinsey, advanced AI is expected to transform the way people work in the U.S. by 2030. This shift may result in around 12 million individuals needing to find new jobs, potentially automating 30% of the hours worked in the U.S. economy.

The study conducted by McKinsey Global Institute revealed that approximately 11.8 million workers may have to switch jobs due to the adoption of AI. Some individuals might need to transition to entirely different industries, while others may find themselves with better-paying positions. On the other hand, new job opportunities will also emerge. The healthcare sector, for instance, could see the creation of around 5.5 million new jobs by 2030. Additionally, there will be a growing demand for roles requiring skills in STEM fields, partly due to the increasing utilization of AI across various industries.

However, certain job roles that AI excels at, such as office support and customer service, may become less common by 2030. Jobs in the food service industry may also see a reduction, albeit to a lesser extent. These changes could potentially impact specific groups, including women.

It is important to note that the implementation of AI does not mean the complete disappearance of all jobs. While certain tasks may be automated, many jobs will still exist but with modifications in work processes. Individuals who continue in their current roles might experience significant changes, as AI could potentially handle around 30% of their tasks. This increase is attributed to AI technologies like ChatGPT, which possess advanced knowledge and even creativity capabilities.

The study further highlighted that without AI, existing technology is capable of completing approximately 22% of the work currently done by humans. The additional 8% can be attributed to AI systems like ChatGPT, which perform tasks that were previously beyond the reach of conventional technology.

The report also predicted a potential decrease in jobs with lower salaries, accompanied by an increase in positions offering higher salaries. Individuals earning lower wages may need to switch jobs more frequently to adapt to changing market demands. It is crucial for employees to remain flexible and acquire necessary skills to meet the challenges and seize the opportunities presented by the evolving job landscape influenced by AI.