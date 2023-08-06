The Hollywood Industry Embraces AI Technology Despite Strikes and Concerns

The Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA have gone on strike, picketing outside Netflix’s headquarters, to protest low streaming pay and increasing automation. However, Hollywood studios and streaming platforms are still actively seeking talent for AI-related positions, indicating the industry’s growing adoption of AI technology.

Companies such as Netflix, Disney Branded Television, Sony, Amazon Prime Video, and CBS are looking to fill various AI roles, including product managers, software engineers, and machine learning scientists. These positions go beyond technical roles and also include opportunities in AI ethics and prompt engineering.

The use of AI in Hollywood aims to streamline the production pipeline and reduce costs. Startups have emerged, offering enhancements to different aspects of the entertainment industry, such as modifying actors’ dialogues, ensuring safer stunt work, and even digitally recreating deceased actors.

While the striking unions see these new AI positions as preparations for a post-strike future, the diverse range of roles and competitive salaries being offered suggest a strategic investment in AI technology. Hollywood recognizes the potential of AI to revolutionize various aspects of filmmaking, from scriptwriting to visual effects and audience targeting.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers acknowledges the significance of AI in Hollywood but raises concerns about its impact. They highlight creative and legal questions, including issues of writing credit for AI-generated text and fair pay and informed consent when digitally replicating actors.

Despite these concerns, the demand for AI roles in content creation and design continues to grow. The entertainment industry is navigating the delicate balance of harnessing AI’s potential while also addressing the ethical and creative implications it presents.

As AI technology advances, Hollywood remains committed to embracing its potential for innovation while simultaneously addressing the ethical and creative challenges it poses.